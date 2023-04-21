HamberMenu
Introspect, instead of pointing fingers at court: BJP slams Congress, Sibal for Naroda case verdict remarks

The Congress alleged that a lapse on the part of the prosecution led to the acquittal of all the accused and said that justice may be delayed but will not be denied

April 21, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Ex-MLA Maya Kodnani along with advocates comes out of the Sessions Court after the verdict on Naroda Gam massacre case, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 20, 2023. A special SIT court in Ahmedabad Thursday acquitted all 67 accused, including Kodnani.

Ex-MLA Maya Kodnani along with advocates comes out of the Sessions Court after the verdict on Naroda Gam massacre case, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 20, 2023. A special SIT court in Ahmedabad Thursday acquitted all 67 accused, including Kodnani. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on April 21 hit out at the Congress and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal for "pointing fingers at the court" which acquitted all 67 accused in Ahmedabad's Naroda Gam riots case, saying their comments are not backed by truth. It said it will continue to pursue this case.

The Congress alleged that a lapse on the part of the prosecution led to the acquittal of all the accused and said that justice may be delayed but will not be denied.

Mr. Sibal, a senior advocate, criticised the court's decision and asked whether "we should celebrate the rule of law or despair its demise".

Hitting back at them, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said, "Those who are pointing fingers at the court should introspect because there are instances when they praised the court when it benefitted them."

"And today, when judgment is against their own interest, they are making this kind of statement," Mr. Islam said at a press conference when asked to comment on Congress and Mr. Sibal's remarks.

"It's a very hollow statement which is not backed by any truth,” the BJP spokesperson added.

More than two decades after 11 Muslims were killed in the post-Godhra riots in Naroda Gam, a Gujarat court acquitted all accused, including former Gujarat Minister Maya Kodnani and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

The Ahmedabad-based court of S. K. Baxi, special judge for Special Investigation Team cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the worst massacres witnessed during the state-wide riots triggered by the Sabarmati train carnage on February 27, 2002. The Naroda Gam case was probed by a Supreme Court-appointed SIT.

While a lawyer of the victims' families said the judgment will be challenged before the Gujarat High Court, the accused persons and their relatives termed the verdict a "victory of truth".

