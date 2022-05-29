Intoxicated man who entered Bangladesh returns home after spending four years in jail

Rajkumar Bauri, 35, is a resident of Sidhai area in west Tripura district

Rajkumar Bauri, 35, is a resident of Sidhai area in west Tripura district

An Indian man who entered Bangladesh illegally in an intoxicated state returned home after spending four years in a Bangladesh jail. Bangladesh police officials handed him over to their Indian counterparts at the Belonia Muhurighat check post in south Tripura on Sunday.

Rajkumar Bauri, 35, is a resident of Sidhai area in west Tripura district. Police said he was an alcoholic and boarded a passenger bus to reach Sabroom in south Tripura covering a distance of 172 km.

After reaching Sabroom, he again consumed liquor and walked towards the international border. He gave a slip to the BSF to enter Bangladesh.

Bangladesh police detained him at a place named Rampur and was sent to Khagrachari police station. He was tried in a local court on charges of illegal trespass and was sentenced to four years in jail.

He was recently released from jail after the end of his prison term and was awaiting deportation. He was handed over to the Indian police officers at the Belonia Muhurighat check post after completing paperwork.

Rajkumar Bauri was later sent to his home in Sidhai.