Opposition unity key to defeat BJP in 2024, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference in Patna | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has expressed the hope that the Opposition parties will embrace the ‘Bihar Model’, coming together against the ruling BJP. At the same time, he added a qualifier for the Congress, asking it to allow the regional parties to sit in the driving seat wherever they are better placed to counter the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an eye on playing a larger role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the RJD will hold its national executive meeting in Delhi on October 9, followed by an open session for party workers on October 10.

“In Bihar, after all parties came together, the BJP stands isolated. And if this is replicated nationally, then it is clear that the BJP can be ousted,” Mr. Yadav said, though adding that the seat distribution between the Opposition parties should be worked out according to each party’s strength. He asserted that not uniting against the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was a mistake and it should not be repeated in 2024.

Last week Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar was in Delhi for three days, meeting various leaders, advocating Opposition unity. Mr. Yadav, who is in Delhi for a day, has not scheduled any such meetings, though he said, he is in constant touch with all opposition leaders. The Opposition unity looks like an elusive dream with the Trinamool Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi refusing to work with the Congress. Mr. Yadav said that to save democracy and Constitution, the parties should let go of their ego. “As far the Congress is concerned, among the opposition parties, it currently holds the highest number of seats. In my view, the Congress should fight in the seats where it is in direct fight with the BJP, but wherever the regional parties are stronger like in Bihar, the Congress should let us sit in the driving seat,” the RJD leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mahagathbandhan between the JD(U) and the RJD formed ahead of the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections broke midway in 2017 when Mr. Kumar decided to return to the BJP. For the next five years and after much mudslinging, the two former allies reunited in August 2022. Mr. Yadav blamed the BJP for the divorce and said Mr. Kumar had already conceded that it was a mistake. He also insisted that he trusts the JD(U) leader not to repeat the mistake. “We have a bigger question at hand. This grand alliance is not only for our State, it has national implications. The BJP is out to destroy the regional parties, like they tried to do with the Janata Dal (United) and we have to resist it.”

He is confident that the Bihar voters will understand the RJD’s realignment in the present scenario despite the fact that for five years the two parties have been at each other’s throat. He also rejected the idea that by aligning with the JD(U), the RJD is now forced to carry Mr. Kumar’s political baggage of being ‘ Paltu Ram’ or ‘turncoat man’. “These are mere labels. When Nitish Kumar left the NDA alliance ahead of the 2014 elections, his ‘DNA’ was faulty. In 2017, suddenly his DNA turned out to be fine. The step we took is born out of the necessity of the current atmosphere and the demand from the grass roots.”

Grand alliance is not only for Bihar, it has national implications, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav speaks to The Hindu about priorities of his government, Opposition unity and the Congress’s role in it. He asserts that he trusts JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar not to repeat his mistake of 2017 when he had walked midway out of the Mahagathbandhan alliance to return to the BJP.

Excerpts:

You have only less than three years ahead of you to implement the RJD’s own pre-poll promises, including 10 lakh jobs. What is your road map?

Our priority is to provide government jobs and we have already started work on that. We are charting out the vacancies in various departments which we will fill up. There are close to 4 lakh-5 lakh such vacancies. Regularly, at every Cabinet meeting, we will approve recruitment for 10,000-12,000 vacancies. You will get to see the results in the next few months.

You have been critical of prohibition and now that you are in government, will the Bihar government pull back on prohibition considering liquor is freely available in the State, while the exchequer suffers loss.

The BJP-JD(U) government was running on the Saat Nishchey (Seven Promises) agenda fixed by the Mahagathbandhan in 2015. The prohibition policy started with us, we were critical of the implementation because liquor continues to be available. Yes, it is a tough job, especially since we are a border State. The issue of loss to exchequer definitely is there and for which we are exploring different modes of revenue generation. But ultimately we believe in ‘ nasha-mukt’ Bihar.

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar left you midway in 2017. Aren’t you afraid that he will do the same again now?

Nitish ji has already conceded that the BJP misled him by filing false case against me, accusing me of corruption. And he is someone who does not tolerate corruption. But five years down the line, the case stands nowhere, so it was obvious that it was just a tool by the BJP to create confusion. He has said that he made a mistake.

Do you trust Nitish Kumar not to make the same “mistake” again?

Why would I be in the government if I do not trust him? We have a bigger question at hand. This grand alliance is not only for our State, it has national implications. The BJP is out to destroy the regional parties, like they tried to do with the Janata Dal (United) and we have to resist it.

Before we delve into national politics, please tell me how will you explain to your voters on why you are with the very person you have been abusing since 2017 divorce?

Voters in Bihar are politically very aware, they know everything. In fact, they are happy that we have come together to oust the BJP. There is nothing for us to explain.

But with this switch aren’t you now also shouldering Nitish Kumar’s label of being the “ paltu ram” (turncoat man)?

These are mere labels. When Nitish Kumar left the NDA alliance ahead of the 2014 elections, his ‘DNA’ was faulty. In 2017, suddenly his DNA turned out to be fine. The step we took is born out of the necessity of the current atmosphere and the demand from the grass roots.

Last week Nitish Kumar was in Delhi discussing the ‘Bihar Model’. Are we looking at a pre-poll alliance against the BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

In Bihar, after all parties came together, the BJP is nowhere. And if this is replicated nationally, then it is clear that the BJP can be ousted. And seat distribution should be done according to each party’s strength in each State.

Why couldn’t you do it in 2019?

That was a mistake and I hope that we do not repeat it.

How is such a unity possible when TMC, AAP or TRS do not want to work with the Congress?

To save our democracy and Constitution, it is obvious that we have to let go of our ego and be ready to concede a couple of seats here and there for larger national good. As far as the Congress is concerned, among the opposition parties, it currently holds the highest number of seats. In my view, the Congress should fight in the seats where it is in direct fight with the BJP, but wherever regional parties are stronger like in Bihar, the Congress should let us sit in the driving seat.

Will we see you in the Chief Minister’s chair in 2024?

I am currently the Deputy Chief Minister, let me do my work. I am not in a hurry or any desire. My only aim is to ensure that we keep our commitment to voters. And if I desired the Chief Minister’s post, I would have met the BJP and had an alliance with them instead of the JD(U).