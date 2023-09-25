ADVERTISEMENT

Interpol issues Red Notice against alleged BKI terrorist

September 25, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The 38-year-old accused, who is suspected to have fled to Pakistan, is originally from Kapurthala in Punjab.

The Hindu Bureau

Alleged Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Karanvir Singh, who is suspected to have fled to Pakistan, is originally from Kapurthala in Punjab. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Interpol has issued a Red Notice against alleged Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Karanvir Singh, at the request of Indian enforcement agencies.

The 38-year-old accused, who is suspected to have fled to Pakistan, is originally from Kapurthala in Punjab. The BKI is headquartered in Lahore and is currently headed by Wadhawa Singh. Its network is spread across Pakistan, India, Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to the Interpol notice, Singh faces allegations of criminal conspiracy, murder, offences related to Arms Act, offences related to Explosive Substances Act, raising funds for terrorist act, and being a member of terrorist gang or organisation.

