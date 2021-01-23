Interpol issues Purple Notice against investment frauds

NEW DELHI

23 January 2021 04:24 IST

Interpol has issued a Purple Notice to its 194 member countries warning them against investment frauds via dating applications.

Through such malicious Apps, an artificial romance is established in the initial stages and once a certain level of trust is achieved, criminals share investment tips with victims and encourage them to join a scheme.

Victims are also lured into downloading a trading App and open an account, buy various financial products and work their way up a so-called investment chain, said Interpol.

“...everything is made to look legitimate. Screenshots are provided, domain names are eerily similar to real websites, and customer service agents pretend to help victims choose the right products. One day, however, all contact stops and victims are locked out of the account...,” said the Interpol.

The Interpol’s Financial Crimes unit has received such reports from various countries. It has urged users to always remain vigilant when approached by any stranger online; check credentials of the App and other details; not divulge any personal or confidential information.