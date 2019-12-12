National

Internet cut-off, people in Assam can’t read your ‘reassuring’ message: Congress to PM

Devastation on the road during the indefinite curfew in Guwahati on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Devastation on the road during the indefinite curfew in Guwahati on Thursday, December 12, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

more-in

In a series of tweets, Narendra Modi said he is “totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6.”

The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his assurance to the people of Assam on Twitter after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, saying the people in the state cannot read his “reassuring” message as the internet there has been cut-off.

In a series of tweets, in both Assamese and English, the Prime Minister said he personally and the Central government are “totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6.”

 

The Clause 6 of the Assam Accord guaranteed safeguarding local rights, language and culture.

“I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

Watch | All about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

 

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister’s message, the Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, “Our brothers and sisters in Assam cannot read your ‘reassuring’ message Modiji, in case you’ve forgotten, their internet has been cut off.”

Several incidents of violence have been reported from the northeastern state following the passage of the bill in Parliament on Wednesday night. The law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan facing persecution there.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
demonstration
political parties
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 12:25:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/internet-cut-off-people-in-assam-cant-read-your-reassuring-message-congress-to-pm/article30284276.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY