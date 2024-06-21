GIFT a SubscriptionGift
International Yoga Day LIVE updates: PM Modi to lead celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar

The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated annually on June 21 to create awareness about its vast potential in improving overall health and well-being

Published - June 21, 2024 07:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sand Artist Ajay Rawat creates a sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing yoga on the eve of 'International Yoga Day' in Pushkar on Thursday.

Sand Artist Ajay Rawat creates a sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing yoga on the eve of 'International Yoga Day' in Pushkar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Friday. 

This year’s event underscores Yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale. 

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will address the gathering and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session, highlighting Yoga’s significance in nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on Friday at the site of the historic Purana Quila in Delhi, officials said. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will lead a celebration at Sun Dial Lawns, Qutab Minar to mark the IDY, a senior official said.

  • June 21, 2024 07:31
    Rain disrupts International Yoga Day celebrations in Kashmir

    Early morning rainfall on Friday disrupted International Yoga Day events in Kashmir, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead the celebrations on the banks of the Dal Lake, officials here said.

    The main yoga event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) was scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m.

    Moderate to heavy rainfall has been reported from across the Valley, making it difficult to hold open-air yoga events, the officials said.

    Heavy rainfall is going on around Dal Lake where Prime Minister Modi was to lead the main yoga event, they said.

    - PTI

