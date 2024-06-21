Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Friday.

This year’s event underscores Yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will address the gathering and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session, highlighting Yoga’s significance in nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on Friday at the site of the historic Purana Quila in Delhi, officials said. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will lead a celebration at Sun Dial Lawns, Qutab Minar to mark the IDY, a senior official said.