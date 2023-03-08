ADVERTISEMENT

International Women’s Day | President Murmu stresses making women made equal partners in progress of humanity

March 08, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - New Delhi [India]

President Droupadi Murmu said the 'Amrit Kaal' till the centenary of India's independence is the time of young women

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on March 8 said that the country has a good representation of women in decision-making institutions at the grassroots level but as we move up in the hierarchy, we see fewer women, she added.

Extending her wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day, Ms. Murmu shared an article on the indomitable spirit of Indian women on International Women's Day. Her article "Every Woman's Story My Story!" talked about the status of women in society.

Lauding examples of women empowerment in the country, the article said, "In the 21st century, when we have made unimaginable progress in every field, till date no woman has become the head of State or government in many countries."

"My election as the President of the world's largest democracy is a part of the story of women empowerment," she added. Today, countless women are contributing to nation-building by working in their chosen fields, she further stated.

She observed, "We have a good representation of women in decision-making institutions at the grassroots level. But as we move upwards, the number of females gradually decreases."

She further observed, "I strongly believe that there is a need to change the mindset prevailing in the society. In order to build a peaceful and prosperous society, it is necessary to understand and break free from ingrained prejudices based on gender inequality."

Ms. Murmu said our world would be a happier place if women were made equal partners in the progress of humanity. The 'Amrit Kaal' till the centenary of India's independence is the time of young women. My election as the President of the world's largest democracy is a part of the story of women's empowerment.

"Today I want to urge each and every one of you to dedicate yourself to making a difference in your family, neighbourhood or workplace — any change that puts a smile on a child's face, any change that makes her Increase your chances of getting ahead in life.," she further said.

