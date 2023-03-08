ADVERTISEMENT

International Women's Day | Govt. will keep working to further women's empowerment: PM Modi

March 08, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - New Delhi

PM Modi shares on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in Mann Ki Baat.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a seminar on International Women’s Day, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment.

"On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

"Our government will keep working to further women empowerment," he said using the hashtag Nari Shakti for New India'.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in Mann Ki Baat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US