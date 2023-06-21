We have to end contradictions through yoga, says PM Modi

June 21, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 said India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace, and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga.

In a video message on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Mr. Modi said Indians have welcomed new ideas and conserved them and celebrated the country's rich diversity.

“Yoga strengthens such feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being giving a basis of love for the living being,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister is on an official visit to the U.S. and will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

"We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through yoga. We have to present the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ as an example to the world,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi said the International Day of Yoga was special this year as researchers at India's research stations in the Arctic and Antarctica too were participating in the celebrations.

The Prime Minister said the idea of the ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ makes Yoga Day even more special as it is based on the mutual relation between the idea of yoga and the expanse of the ocean.

He emphasised that the participation of crores of people from all over the country and the world in this unique celebration in such a spontaneous manner shows the vastness and fame of yoga.

