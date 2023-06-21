Congress shares Nehru’s photo performing yoga, doing a headstand

June 21, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - New Delhi

With the Congress remembering India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to popularising yoga, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor on June 21 said, "We should also acknowledge all those who revived and popularised yoga, including our government", for internationalising the International Day of Yoga through the United Nations.

In a tweet, the Congress said, "On International Day of Yoga, we thank Pt Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising yoga and even made it a part of national policy."

"Let us appreciate the importance of the ancient art and philosophy in our physical and mental wellbeing and take steps to incorporate it in our lives," the party said.

The Congress also shared a photograph of Nehru performing yoga and doing a headstand.

Tagging the Congress' tweet, Mr. Tharoor said, "Indeed! We should also acknowledge all those who revived and popularised yoga, including our government, @PMOIndia & @MEAIndia, for internationalising International Yoga Day through the @UN."

"As I have argued for decades, yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world and it's great to see it recognised," he said.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

