International condolences pour in for victims of Morbi tragedy

U.S. President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Israeli PM Yair Lapid among those who offered condolences.

People light candles to pay tribute to victims of Sunday’s bridge collapse in Morbi town, in Gujarat on October 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

A series of condolences poured in on Monday from various parts of the world in the aftermath of the tragic collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi in Gujarat.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday extended his deepest condolences.

"Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse, and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short," Mr. Biden said in a statement.

"The United States and India are indispensable partners, with deep bonds between our citizens. In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his “deepest condolences” regarding the loss of lives in the accident. In a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Putin said, “Please convey the words of sympathy and support to families of the deceased and wishes of speedy recovery to all injured in this catastrophe.”

Before that Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov conveyed his “profound condolences” to the relatives of those who perished in the incident which left at least 140 people dead and scores injured with several still missing. The Saudi Foreign Ministry also expressed “sincere condolences” for the collapse of the suspension bridge and the loss of lives.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba extended his “heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India on the loss of precious lives.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” said Mr. Deuba.

Omar Sultan Haitham bin Tariq sent a message of condolence to Ms. Murmu and conveyed his “sincere condolences and sincere sympathy.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “The thoughts and prayers of all Israelis are with the people of India following yesterday’s devastating bridge collapse in Gujarat. I send my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and my wishes for a swift recovery to the wounded.” The Chinese embassy expressed “deep sorrow for the loss of lives during the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki extended his condolences over the tragedy and said, “On behalf of the government of Poland I am sending my deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We mourn all the victims and suffer together with their families and all the people of India.”