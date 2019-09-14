Internal elections in Congress would be divisive, says ex-Law Minister Ashwani Kumar

A month after Sonia Gandhi again took charge as interim Congress president, former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar talks about challenges for the party. Edited excerpts:

Soon after Sonia Gandhi took over as interim president, you tweeted that workers should be treated with respect and their voices heard. Can you elaborate?

I had expressed a view and maintain that the strength of the party depends upon a sense of belonging given to workers and leaders alike. This necessarily implies that the dignity and self- esteem of the party persons should be ensured at all times. It is self-evident that diminished and marginalised workers are unable and unwilling to give their best to the party.

The Congress party has seen interesting views from senior leaders on the dilution of Article 370. You too had said the move finds acceptance in popular imagination but questioned the way in which it was taken?

I believe that on the decision regarding Article 370, the sensitivities of the people outside Kashmir lean in support of this decision. However, this is not to say its wisdom stands finally attested. History alone will pronounce upon the advisability of this move.

There is, of course, the legitimate question whether this could have been done democratically after taking the State leaders into confidence. These are difficult but necessary questions. Some day in the future, we will know whether or not the decision has served the nation well.

The Congress has said whatever may be our differences, the nation will fight Pakistani propaganda unitedly.

After a prolonged leadership crisis post Rahul Gandhi resignation, Ms. Gandhi was given interim charge. Do you think the Congress should open up the process on how it elects the party chief?

Under the circumstances and given the fact that the party needs to be united and cohesive at this difficult time, the selection of Mrs. Gandhi as interim party chief is a wise decision. Elections tend to be divisive and could have accentuated internal divides which would not have been in the party’s interest. In any case, the electoral college itself is a product of inner party consensus. There was complete unanimity on the choice of Smt. Sonia Gandhi as interim party president. In the overall circumstances, I do not share the view that party elections are necessarily the best way forward. Smt. Gandhi’s wisdom and mature understanding of the political ground situation will vastly help to give direction to the party at this critical juncture.

Do you think Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the person who could revive the Congress?

No single individual can revive the party; howsoever capable. This has to be a collective effort with the active involvement of all, at different levels in the party.

How do you think the Congress can come out of it’s crisis mode?

There can be no single prescription. We will need to reflect comprehensively on the remedial steps. First and foremost, the party organisation will need to be strengthened in the States by promoting collective and purposive leadership. This would also require us to define the party’s distinction in terms of a steadfast adherence to the values and principles of the Republic.

Importantly, the Congress will need to articulate a credible and an emotional counter narrative anchored in inclusion and dignity of our people. It is absolutely necessary to assert the relevance and necessity of idealism and elevated patriotism as the guiding spirit of our politics. We need to find our icons and provide towering leadership at all levels to catch the popular imagination.

In the arduous journey ahead, we can prevail only by doing what is right by the conscience of the nation. It cannot be emphasized enough, that nations are defined by a commitment to their core values, notwithstanding the transient impulses of the moment.

Some of your colleagues recently said constant criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi actually works against the Opposition. What’s your view on this?

I have consistently reiterated the urgent imperative of rescuing our political discourse from vitriol directed against political adversaries. All parties should embrace a constructive political discourse in which ideological opponents are not treated as personal enemies. Politics based on hatred, vendetta and tarnishing of reputations undermine the democratic process itself.

It accentuates personal animosities and militates against the democratic ethos of accommodation and consensus required for the nation’s progress.