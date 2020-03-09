Interlocutor holds talks with Naga groups in Delhi

Naga interlocutor R.N Ravi, who is also the Governor of Nagaland, held yet another round of meetings with Naga groups in Delhi to bring a lasting solution to the peace accord. The last round of such discussions were held in October last year.

Mr. Ravi held detailed discussions with members of Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) in the past three days. The members of the group urged the interlocutor to sign the final peace accord though the NSCN-IM does not come on board.

Mr. Ravi had earlier accused the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) — one of the largest Naga groups with which the Centre had signed a framework agreement on August 3, 2015 — of delaying the talks to find a solution to the decades-old Naga issue.

The NSCN-IM has been fighting for ‘Greater Nagaland’ or Nagalim — it wants to extend Nagaland’s borders by including Naga-dominated areas in neighbouring Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh — to unite 1.2 million Nagas. The Centre has ruled out any disintegration of the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur in order to merge the Naga-inhabited areas with the existing State of Nagaland.