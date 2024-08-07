Interim Bangladesh government to prioritise relationship with India: Dhaka policy experts

The end of the Sheikh Hasina government should not be perceived as a mortal blow to India-Bangladesh relations, according to leading figures in Dhaka’s policy-making circles, who argued that the interim government would place a high priority on bilateral ties as it is in the interest of various sectors in Bangladesh to maintain a good relationship with New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is an important and urgent need for the Indian government to acknowledge that a people’s revolution has taken place. People’s aspirations and people’s voice must be heard. India must signal that it stands with the people of Bangladesh,” Shafqat Munir of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies told The Hindu, arguing that “no government, interim or elected, would want to pursue policies against India”.

‘Send special envoy’

Noting that former Prime Minister Hasina’s administration had become highly unpopular by the end of her tenure, Mr. Munir said that the current chaotic situation is expected to be shortlived, as the interim government will soon take charge. “The government and the overwhelming number of people of Bangladesh want a productive, constructive and meaningful relationship with India,” he said, urging India to send a special envoy soon after the formation of the interim government, so that full-fledged diplomatic relations can be restored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading water resource and climate change specialist Ainun Nishat, who has participated in difficult negotiations over river water sharing between the two countries, laid out his arguments on the need to prevent Bangladesh’s relationship with India from spiraling out of control.

Shared interests

“There used to be an attitude in Dhaka that Awami League means totally pro-India policy and BNP means anti-India policy. These are two extreme positions that are not correct. I think Bangladesh has to cater to its interests wisely and for doing that we have to maintain a strong working relation with India,” said Dr. Nishat, noting that business, health, and water are among the many other factors that connect the two countries and which matter to the daily lives of Bangladeshis.

In 2023, around 16 lakh Indian visas were issued to Bangladeshis. In view of the growing demand for Indian visas, New Delhi had agreed, during former Prime Minister Hasina’s state visit in June, to start an e-visa facility for patients seeking medical treatment in India.

“Dr. Yunus is taking over soon and we are aware that he also has good friends in the Indian side. We are certain that the relation with India will get high priority under the interim government,” said Dr. Nishat.

The caretaker government is expected to prioritise the law-and-order situation in Bangladesh and pave the way for the next general election. Painting a picture of change and uncertainty in the next two months as Bangladesh wrestles to put its administration back on track, Dr. Nishat argued that such a period of uncertainty would also require the government to ensure smooth relations with international partners, including India, so that the people are not inconvenienced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.