ADVERTISEMENT

Interests of poor at centre of every budget presented by BJP government: PM Modi

February 07, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PM Modi made these remarks while addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi.

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman being felicitated by BJP president J.P. Nadda for the Union Budget 2023-24 during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, that interests of the poor have been at the centre of everybudget presented by his government.

Addressing the first BJP parliamentary party meeting after the Union Budget was presented on February 1, he said no one is calling it a chunavi budget (budget influenced by polls) even though it was the last full-fledged one before the next Lok Sabha polls.

Overall development and the interests of every section of society have driven its proposals, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Even those who have been ideologically opposed to the BJP have welcomed the budget, Union minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters quoting Mr. Modi's speech to the MPs.

The Prime Minister also asked the MPs, especially those from cities, to organise sports meets, noting that there is a view that the youth there are not much involved in sports.

Foreign guests visiting India for various G20 meetings have appreciated the way the country has organised them, he added.

In his address, the Prime Minister also spoke about the devastating earthquake which has hit Turkey and Syria and noted that India is providing all possible assistance.

An Indian team is on the way with all the assistance, he said.

Mr. Modi also recalled the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, noting the scale of the tragedy and how he can relate to the situation in these countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US