Interactive: Tracking COVID-19 in India

Lab culture: Undated electron microscope image shows the novel corona virus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, grey.   | Photo Credit: NIH, U.S.

An outbreak that has spread to several nations, COVID-19 began in Wuhan city of China.

While thousands have been affected by the disease in China itself, the virus reached Iran, Italy, South Korea, India, the U.S., U.K. and many other countries rapidly.

In India, the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Kerala on January 30, 2020. Subsequently two more positive cases were reported from the State. At a time when all the three patients were declared recovered, a fresh case was reported from Delhi.

As many as 15 Italian tourists and their Indian driver also tested positive. Soon, India began tightening processes, by mandatorily screening people arriving from abroad, issuing travel advisories and ramping up awareness on the prevention and symptoms, in a bid to contain the outbreak.

Here is a State-wise break-up on the number of being being treated for COVID-19.

