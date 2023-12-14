ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-State illegal weapon smuggling racket unearthed: Punjab Police

December 14, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI

“A total of 22 weapons have been recovered,” Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ten people arrested and further investigation is on.

“An inter-State illegal arms smuggling racket has been unearthed with the arrest of 10 people, including a Madhya Pradesh-based weapon manufacturer,” a senior police officer said on December 14.

“A total of 22 weapons have been recovered,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

“CIA [Central Intelligence Agency] Team has busted an inter-State illegal weapon smuggling racket operating from Madhya Pradesh. “Two weapon supply gangs unearthed, arrest of 10 members along with weapon manufacturer from M.P., Recovery of 22 weapons,” Mr. Yadav posted on X.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is under way.

