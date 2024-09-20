GIFT a SubscriptionGift
’Intent, ideology, agenda and mindset of Congress, NC, and Pakistan are aligned,’ says BJP’s Anurag Thakur

The former Union Minister said Congress leader ‘Rahul Gandhi has consistently aligned himself with adversarial forces’, while making a series of provocative allegations

Published - September 20, 2024 02:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP Anurag Thakur. File.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday (September 19, 2024) launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the National Conference (NC), linking their agenda to that of Pakistan.

Mr. Thakur’s remarks came in response to the Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s recent interview on a Pakistani channel, in which he supported the Congress-NC alliance’s stance on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The statement by Pakistan’s Defence Minister makes it clear that the intent, ideology, agenda and mindset of Congress, NC, and Pakistan are aligned. By endorsing the Congress-NC alliance’s position on Article 370, Pakistan’s Defence Minister has once again exposed Congress in front of 1.4 billion Indians,” Mr. Thakur told mediapersons.

“Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and stands with anti-India forces. In every election, Rahul Gandhi’s affinity towards Pakistan becomes evident and his love for Pakistan shines through. It is clear that while Rahul Gandhi resides in India, he continues to praise Pakistan,” Mr. Thakur said.

“Whether it was the airstrike or the surgical strike, Congress and Rahul Gandhi questioned our soldiers. When China attempted to encroach in Doklam, our soldiers gave a fitting reply, but Congress did not stand with our troops. Instead, Rahul Gandhi was having closed-door meetings with Chinese officials, and even went ahead and accepted funds from China. Rahul Gandhi has consistently aligned himself with adversarial forces,” the former Union Minister alleged.

“What compulsion makes it necessary for Rahul Gandhi to stand with anti-India forces? Jinnah split India in two to fulfil his ambitions and created Pakistan. What is Rahul Gandhi’s motive? Does the nation see Rahul Gandhi as another Jinnah? Has the spirit of Jinnah entered him? Why does Rahul Gandhi consistently stand with anti-national forces and support the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang?” he asked.

Stating that Article 370 was the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s “biggest” mistake, which the Modi government corrected, and the pelting of stones had completely ended in Jammu & Kashmir, Mr. Thakur said the Congress, however, wanted to bring back Article 370. “45,000 people have already lost their lives — how many more sacrifices does Congress want to witness?” Mr. Thakur said.

