Intense negotiations on for control of key Parliamentary Standing Committees

Nearly three months into the 18th Lok Sabha, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees have not been constituted because of disagreements between the government and Opposition, on control of these panels.

There are 24 Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees, and 16 of them fall under the ambit of the Lok Sabha and are chaired by Lok Sabha MPs while eight are under Rajya Sabha.

The Congress, according to its numerical strength, is entitled to chair four committees — three in Lok Sabha and one in Rajya Sabha. According to sources, the Congress was keen to chair committees on External Affairs, Finance and Defence, but the government outrightly rejected the demand. The Congress later conveyed it would settle for at least one of these, but the government had rejected this proposal too. Instead, it offered Rural Development, Housing and Urban Affairs, and Labour, Textiles and Skill Development.

Among the eight panels headed by Rajya Sabha members, the Congress has demanded the committee on Home Ministry. The government instead is offering Science and Technology, Environment and Forests, which Congress leader Jairam Ramesh headed in the last term.

Among other Opposition parties, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and DMK will get to head one parliamentary committee each. The Trinamool has been silent on its choice claiming it never negotiates on the issue. Trinamool’s Parliamentary Party Leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O’ Brien, said that he has not got a response to two letters he had written to the government seeking clarity on the issue. “The BJP wants to turn Parliament into a deep, dark chamber. It’s been exactly three months since the election results. No signs of committee being formed,” Mr. O’ Brien told The Hindu.

Sources said that the Samajwadi Party, which has 37 members in the Lok Sabha, has requested to chair a panel that comes under Rajya Sabha’s ambit. “Most of our members are first-timers in Lok Sabha and do not have the necessary Parliamentary experience to head a committee,” a senior member argued. The move is aimed at allowing Rajya Sabha MP and senior party leader Ramgopal Yadav to head the panel. In the last Lok Sabha, he headed the standing committee on health.

