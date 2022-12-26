Intelligence Bureau interrogating people who interacted with Rahul Gandhi: Jairam Ramesh

December 26, 2022 09:27 am | Updated 01:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday alleged that those who interacted with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra are being questioned by the Intelligence Bureau.

The Congress leader also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the two leaders are "nervous".

"IB is questioning many people who during #BharatJodoYatra had a conversation with @RahulGandhi. The detectives are asking all kinds of questions and want copies of the memorandum submitted to them. Nothing is secret about the yatra but clearly, Modi and Shah are nervous" tweeted the senior Congress leader in Hindi.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that China and Pakistan are preparing together and if there is a war, then it will be against both countries.

In a YouTube video on Rahul Gandhi's channel, while interacting with Armed Forces' veterans during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress MP said, "China and Pakistan have come together, if there will be any war then it will happen with both, so there will be a major loss for the country. India is now extremely vulnerable. I don't just have respect for you (Army) but also love and affection for you. You defend this nation. This nation would not exist without you."

The Congress leader explained, "Earlier we had two enemies China and Pakistan and our policy was to keep them separate. First, it was said that two front war should not happen then people say there is two and a half-front war going on, that is, Pakistan, China and terrorism. Today there is one front that is China and Pakistan which are together. If the war happens it will happen with both. They are working together not only militarily but also economically."

Defence Expert Praful Bakshi said what Rahul Gandhi said about China and Pakistan acting hand-in-glove, is nothing new and the Army is ready to deal with an attack from both countries. Speaking to ANI, Mr. Bakshi said, "What is the new in what he (Rahul Gandhi) said? We are prepared even if China and Pakistan attack together. Whatever preparations had to be made has been made."