ADVERTISEMENT

Integrity of SEBI gravely compromised: Rahul Gandhi on Hindenburg row

Updated - August 11, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 09:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi questions SEBI integrity amid allegations, calls for Supreme Court intervention, raising concerns over Adani scandal

PTI

“The integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by these allegations,” Rahul Gandhi said. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (August 11, 2024) said the integrity of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been “gravely compromised” by the allegations against its chairperson and asked whether the Supreme Court would look into this matter suo motu once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks came after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research on Saturday (August 10, 2024) alleged that market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

Hindenburg attacking credibility, attempting character assassination: SEBI chief Madhabi, husband issue detailed rebuttal

In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi said, “The integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson. Honest investors across the country have pressing questions for the government: Why hasn’t SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet? If investors lose their hard-earned money, who will be held accountable – PM Modi, the SEBI Chairperson, or Gautam Adani?” the former Congress chief said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In light of the new and “very serious“ allegations that have surfaced, will the Supreme Court look into this matter suo motu once again,” Gandhi asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hindenburg Research: Allegations against Adani duly investigated; Madhabi Buch disclosed, recused when necessary, says SEBI

“It is now abundantly clear why Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is so afraid of a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) probe and what it might reveal,” he added.

SEBI Chairman Buch and her husband have denied the allegations as baseless and asserted their finances are an open book.

The Adani group termed the latest allegations malicious and based on manipulation of select public information. The company said it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US