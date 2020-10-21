Integrated theatre commands next step in defence reforms: Army Chief

Their formation will be deliberate, thoughtful and well considered, says Gen. Naravane

The next step in defence reforms after the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) would be the formation of integrated theatre commands, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane said on Wednesday. This process would be “deliberate, thoughtful and well considered.”

Speaking at the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, Gen Naravane referred to issues concerning the integration, theaterisation and modernisation of the armed forces. He noted that the appointment of the CDS and the creation of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) was “a momentous one” and that the services needed to “demonstrate great wisdom and statesmanship in enabling the CDS, a long standing demand of the armed forces”.

“The next logical step in the process of defence reforms is the formation of Integrated Theatre Commands to synergise the capabilities and combat potential of the three Services during war and peace,” he stated. He, however, pointed out that this process would be “deliberate, thoughtful and well considered” and its fruition would take a “number of years.”

CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat had constituted teams headed by the Vice Chiefs of the three Services to study and submit recommendations on the formation of various integrated commands. The study on the first proposed one, air defence command, was in advanced stage of completion.

Expressing optimism over the future of the integration of the armed forces, Gen. Naravane said it was “an inevitability” as it would lead to “tri-services synergy” and optimisation of resources.

Visits Tata-Boeing facility

Gen. Naravane later visited the TATA Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) in Hyderabad, a joint venture facility of Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems established for co-production of AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. The Indian Air Force is in the process of inducting 22 Apaches and a second contract was signed early this year for six more of them for the Army.