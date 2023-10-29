HamberMenu
Integrated nursing education, service model to be implemented at AIIMS Delhi

This model aims to enhance the quality of nursing care provided to patients while simultaneously advancing the clinical skills of nursing students

October 29, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The AIIMS Delhi administration has decided to implement an integrated nursing education and service model at the medical institute.

The Indian Nursing Council, in a letter in April 4, 2019, granted approval for adoption of an innovative approach - Integration of Nursing Education and Service (Dual Role).

This model aims to enhance the quality of nursing care provided to patients while simultaneously advancing the clinical skills of nursing students.

This initiative is also expected to optimize utilization of nursing cadres in both academic and clinical settings, an official said.

Successful model

Several institutions, including the College of Nursing, CMC Vellore, and St. John College of Nursing, SJMCH, Bangalore, have successfully implemented a similar model, demonstrating its potential to bridge the gap between theory and practice, elevate nursing standards, and efficiently utilize nursing personnel across various roles within the healthcare domain.

"In light of these successful implementations, AIIMS, Delhi has decided to proactively explore the possibility of adopting the Integrated Nursing Education and Service Model. To evaluate the feasibility and modalities of this implementation, the administration has constituted a dedicated committee comprised of key stakeholders," said Dr M Srinivas, the director of the institute.

The terms of reference of the committee includes reviewing the Indian Nursing Council's notification on the Integration of Nursing Education and Service (Dual Role).

It will also study the experiences and outcomes of institutions that have already implemented a similar model and assess the potential advantages and challenges in implementing the Integrated Nursing Education and Service Model at AIIMS Delhi.

The committee will also formulate a comprehensive proposal for the integration of nursing education and service within the AIIMS Delhi framework.

It will also recommend strategies for the effective implementation of the model, considering the unique context of AIIMS Delhi.

The committee is tasked with submitting its recommendations by November 30, 2023.

Dr Rima Dada, professor in charge of the media cell, said, "this groundbreaking model aims to enhance the quality of nursing care provided to patients while simultaneously advancing the clinical skills of nursing students. This initiative is also expected to optimize the utilization of nursing cadres in both academic and clinical settings."

