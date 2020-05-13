‘Integrated Battle Groups will soon be operational’

The Army’s new concept of agile Integrated Battle Groups (IBG) as part of the overall force transformation will be operationalised very soon, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane told officers on a visit to the South Western Command on Wednesday.

“The Army chief also advised optimisation of funds allotted under defence Budget in view of the economic constraints due to COVID-19 and said the funds should be utilised judiciously giving highest priority to operational needs,” Col. Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence Rajasthan, said in a statement.

The IBGs are brigade sized agile self-sufficient combat formations which, can swiftly launch strikes against adversary. Each IBG would be tailor made based on Threat, Terrain and Task and resources will be allotted based on the three Ts. They will be able to mobilise within 12-48 hours based on the location.

The Army has extensively “test bedded” the IBGs to fine-tune the concept.