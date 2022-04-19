Insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19 extended for a further period of 180 days

PMGKP was launched on March, 30, 2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of ₹50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh healthcare providers

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) — insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19, has been extended for a further period of 180 days from April 19.

“It has been decided to extend the policy so as to continue to provide the safety net to the dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of COVID-19 patients,” said a release issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Since the launch of the scheme, 1905 claims of health workers who died while being deployed for COVID-19 related duties have been settled.

The PMGKP was launched on March, 30, 2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of ₹50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh healthcare providers, including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and may be at risk of being impacted by this.

Further, on account of the unprecedented situation, private hospital staff/retired/ volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of Central/States/UTs, AIIMS & Institute of National Importance (INI)/hospitals of Central Ministries specifically drafted for care of COVID-19 patients have also been covered under the PMGKP, the Ministry stated.