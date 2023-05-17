Insurance 'scam' case: CBI searches at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi

May 17, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - New Delhi

The CBI on May 17 conducted searches at the premises of the then aide of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and eight other locations in Delhi and the Union Territory in the alleged insurance scam case, officials said.

They said CBI teams started a search operation early this morning at the residence of the former aide of the ex-Governor and other locations. The agency move comes within a month of questioning Mr. Malik on April 28. Earlier, his statement was recorded in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya.

The CBI registered two FIRs in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by Mr. Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees, and civil works worth ₹2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Malik had claimed he was offered a ₹300 crore bribe for clearing two files during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.

