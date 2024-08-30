Install CCTV cameras in every classroom where candidates sit for exams, says CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed to video record examinations in exam centres and classrooms from 2025 onwards.

In the minutes of the discussions documented of the Governing Body meeting held in June earlier this year, CBSE chairman Rahul Singh informed the members that the proposal entails CCTV camera installation in each room where candidates are taking exams.

“The risk of disturbances at the exam centres is always on the mind of the board officers. Anyone with vested interest can vitiate exams. At the same time, real-time feedback from the ground gives necessary inputs to administer the exam in a proper way,” noted the minutes.

The meeting also stated that with advancing IT-based technologies, a real-time assessment of the ground situation can be done for further improvement and management of the exam processes, and that this is possible with assistance of CCTV footage.

“At the end of the day, these recordings may be uploaded on the CBSE portal with feedback and comments. Initially, at least 30% centres in the region may be onboarded as a pilot project and subsequently it may be escalated to onboard all centres. The data shall be stored in a data bank at CBSE (HQ) for further use,” the meeting’s minutes pointed out.

A repository data bank is proposed to be created where all exam centres will submit the CCTV recordings for each exam day at their centre through a weblink provided for the same.

CBSE has directed schools to install CCTV cameras, if they already do not have the facility in the classrooms. It has informed the schools that the partial cost to offset the financial burden will be met by CBSE, and it has been decided to constitute a sub-committee to decide the quantum of funds needed to support the schools.

A committee for detailed study and assessment of infrastructure requirement, implementation, IT system efficacy and for handling of the data collected from the schools.