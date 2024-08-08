Instability in our neighbourhood is ‘cause of concern’: CDS

As the situation in Bangladesh continues to remain tense, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said that the “instability in our neighbourhood” is a cause of concern for the country while also flagging the threat on the western and northern borders.

“The world is in the most violent phase of its existence since World War II,” he said on Thursday, addressing the Ammunition India conference organised by industry body FICCI.

“India has its own share of security challenges, we have proxy war raged by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, whose sudden escalation we are now seeing south of Pir Panjal. The prolonged border dispute with China is yet to abate. These are two major security challenges that we face. The instability in our neighbourhood is another cause of concern for us,” Gen. Chauhan said.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on Monday, continues to remain here as her destination for asylum is not finalised yet. Official sources said that the UK option is now closed, though other options in Europe as well as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are being explored.

‘Self-sufficiency is key’

Gen. Chauhan emphasised that a large nation like India, with an abundance of security problems, cannot remain dependent on foreign imports for fighting wars or for sustenance, especially given that global security and governance are in a state of flux and India has “live borders” with unresolved disputes.

India’s quest for indigenisation is central to maintaining this strategic autonomy, Gen. Chauhan stressed, noting that the whole concept of atmanirbharta (self-sufficiency) goes beyond defence manufacturing. “If we have to translate atmanirbharta only in defence or ammunition manufacturing, it is complete sovereignty over the product cycle right from its design, its development to manufacturing, induction to sustenance, and even to its end of life. That means a complete womb-to-tomb kind of approach,” he elaborated.

Global disruptions

The global geopolitical environment is in a state of flux, the country’s top military official said. “I believe that we are passing through an era of big global disruptions... It encompasses technological, economic, environmental whether it is climate change, demographic, migration of people...” he said.

The global security environment has been altered by two major wars that are not only intense but also been protracted for a very long time, the CDS said, in an apparent reference to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. He further noted that there are also a number of other conflicts raging across other parts of the world, be it in Myanmar, Sudan, the Sahel region, or Congo. “The wars in Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Armenia may have settled down for the time being but a lasting peace is still elusive. The world is in the most violent phase of its existence since World War II,” he added.

Against this backdrop, Gen. Chauhan said that the vagaries of this VUCA — volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity — world are impacting global defence supply chains, especially for ammunition. The global arms industry is presently grappling with this widening gap between demand and supply, and the reliance on imports to bridge this gap is becoming a necessity for most nations, highlighting the global interdependence in defence supplies, he said. These disruptions have presented opportunities to global defence arms manufacturers, including the ammunition industry in India, the CDS added.