Insaan should remain Insaan: Kapil Sibal's dig at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks

January 11, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - New Delhi

Mohan Bhagwat has said Muslims have nothing to fear in India, but they must abandon their "boisterous rhetoric of supremacy".

PTI

Kapil Sibal. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on January 11 took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's "Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan" remark, saying he agreed with that but " Insaan (human beings) should remain Insaan".

In an interview to Organiser and Panchjanya, Mr. Bhagwat said, "The simple truth is this, Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to the Muslims living today in Bharat... Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy."

“We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together; they (Muslims) must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here whether a Hindu or a communist must give up this logic,” the RSS chief said.

Reacting to the remarks, Mr. Sibal said on Twitter, "Bhagwat: 'Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan', Agree. But: Insaan should remain Insaan." Mr. Bhagwat also said the new-found aggression among Hindus the world over was due to an awakening in the society that has been at war for over 1,000 years.

