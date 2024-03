March 01, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated March 02, 2024 01:32 am IST

CHENNAI

Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has arrived at the anchorage off Chennai. This is the vessel’s first visit to the city, an official release from the Union Ministry of Defence said. Commanded by Captain Birendra S. Bains, INS Vikrant with a crew strength of about 1,700 Navy personnel, is on her way back from MILAN-24 held in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.