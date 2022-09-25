INS Satpura showcases her prowess during 'Exercise Kakadu' in Australia

The ship is a frontline unit of the Eastern Fleet of the Navy, based at Visakhapatnam, and is currently on one of the longest deployments by the Indian Navy in the 75th year of India's Independence, officials said. 

PTI New Delhi
September 25, 2022 16:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

INS Satpura. File | Photo Credit: PTI

India's indigenously designed and built naval ship INS Satpura has showcased her prowess during the ongoing multinational Exercise Kakadu-2022, hosted by the Royal Australian Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

INS Satpura and P-8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft had reached Darwin in Australia on September 12 to take part in the exercise, the Defence Ministry here had earlier said. 

"The ship participated in various anti-submarine warfare exercises, anti-ship warfare exercises, manoeuvres and has also showcased her precise target destruction capability during gun firing exercises," a Navy official said on Sunday. 

The participation in Exercise Kakadu-2022 is aimed at "enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability at sea among navies of friendly foreign countries," the Indian Navy said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

INS Satpura is an indigenously designed and built 6000-tonne guided-missile stealth frigate.

The ship is a frontline unit of the Eastern Fleet of the Navy, based at Visakhapatnam, and is currently on one of the longest deployments by the Indian Navy in the 75th year of India's Independence, officials said. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"The two week-long exercise, both in harbour and sea, involves ships and maritime aircraft from 14 navies. During the harbour phase of the exercise, the ship's crew will engage in operational planning interactions and sports activities with participating navies," the ministry had said in a statement on September 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app