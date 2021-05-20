National

INS Rajput to be decommissioned on Friday after 41 years of service

The Kashin-class destroyer, built by the erstwhile USSR, was commissioned on May 4, 1980. File Photo  

After 41 years of service, the first destroyer of the Indian Navy, INS Rajput, will be decommissioned on Friday.

The Kashin-class destroyer, built by the erstwhile USSR, was commissioned on May 4, 1980.

The ship participated in several key missions in the last four decades, including operation Aman off Sri Lanka that was launched to assist the Indian Peace Keeping Forces (IPKF) and Operation Cactus to resolve a hostage situation off the Maldives.

In addition, the ship participated in numerous bilateral and multi-national exercises. It was also the first Indian Naval Ship to be affiliated with an Army regiment — the Rajput regiment.

"INS Rajput will now be decommissioned at a solemn ceremony at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. In her glorious 41 years, the ship had 31 Commanding Officers at her helm," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

INS Rajput was constructed in the 61 Communards shipyard in Nikolaev (now Ukraine) under her original Russian name "Nadezhny", meaning "hope". The keel of the ship was laid on September 11, 1976 and she was launched on September 17, 1977.

The ship was commissioned as INS Rajput at Poti, Georgia by IK Gujral, the then Indian Ambassador to the USSR, with Captain Gulab Mohanlal Hiranandani as her first commanding officer.

"Over her four decades of glorious service to the nation, the ship has the distinction of serving in both Western and Eastern Fleets," Commander Madhwal said.

"With the motto 'Raj Karega Rajput' firmly etched in their minds and indomitable spirit, the gallant crew of INS Rajput have remained ever vigilant and always 'on call' to protect the maritime interest and sovereignty of the nation," he added.

Comments
Related Articles

Two Blue Flag certified beaches damaged in cyclone Tauktae being restored

Oxygen concentrators to districts with more cases: Sudhakar

Patient’s death due to lung involvement, not due to mucormycosis, clarifies Thoothukudi Medical College

Nidhin Maliyekkal cycled from Kerala to Kashmir, selling tea to fund his trip

Mucormycosis prime concern for Maharashtra at present: Rajesh Tope tells PM Modi

TN Higher Education Minister warns engineering colleges to pay semester exam fees

U.S. has provided over $500 million in COVID relief to India: White House

Declare mucormycosis an epidemic, Centre tells States

Keralite caregivers in Israel stick on despite its raging war with Hamas

Annual budget for 2021-22 presented in AP Assembly

Nine diagnosed with mucormycosis in TN to date, all stable, says Health Secretary

Delay in land acquisition hits railway projects in several States

More COVID-19 tests in government hospitals in Kozhikode to arrest TPR

Sonia urges PM to give free education to children who lost parents in pandemic

Narada case | Calcutta High Court defers hearing ‘due to unavoidable circumstances’

Home Minister for stricter enforcement of lockdown rules

Minor negations cannot be ground to discredit witnesses’ testimony: SC

Analysis | Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is optimistic about new faces to spur Kerala’s economy

TN CM inaugurates COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18-44 age group, in Tiruppur

Aerosols carrying COVID-19 virus can travel up to 10 metres: govt
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2021 4:52:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ins-rajput-to-be-decommissioned-on-friday-after-41-years-of-service/article34605714.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY