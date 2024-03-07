ADVERTISEMENT

INS Kolkata assists two merchant vessels hit in Gulf of Aden

March 07, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

On March 6, the warship rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian, from Barbados-flagged bulk carrier MV True Confidence after it was hit in the Gulf of Aden; on March 4, INS Kolkata responded to a request from MSC Sky II, a Liberian-flagged container vessel, which was hit at south-east of Aden

The Hindu Bureau

A rescue operation of crew members of a Barbados-flagged bulk carrier by Indian Navy after a attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden on on March 6, 2024. Photo: Indian Navy via AFP

Indian Naval destroyer INS Kolkata responded to two instances of missile/drone attacks on merchant vessels in the last few days. On March 6, the warship rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian, from Barbados-flagged bulk carrier MV True Confidence after it was hit in the Gulf of Aden and the crew forced to abandon ship. In another incident, on March 4, INS Kolkata responded to a request from MSC Sky II, a Liberian-flagged container vessel, which was hit at about 7 p.m. approximately 90 nautical miles south-east of Aden.

MV True Confidence was reportedly hit by a drone/ missile, approximately 55 nm south-west of Aden, on March 6, resulting in fire onboard and critical injuries to some of the crew members, forcing the crew to abandon the ship. INS Kolkata, deployed for maritime security operations, arrived at the scene of action at 4.45 p.m. and rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national, from the life raft using its integral helicopter and boats,” the Navy said on Thursday. “Critical medical aid was provided to the injured crew by the ship’s medical team. The rescued crew including the critically injured personnel have been evacuated to Djibouti later on Wednesday by INS Kolkata.”

On MSC Sky II, the Navy said that following the attack, the master reported smoke and fire onboard in response to which INS Kolkata was diverted and arrived at the scene of incident by 10.30 p.m. and the vessel was escorted from the scene of incident to the territorial waters of Djibouti.

“In the early hours of March 5, a specialist firefighting team of 12 personnel from Kolkata embarked the vessel and provided assistance in extinguishing the residual fire/ smoke. Additionally, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team also embarked the vessel for residual risk assessment,” the Navy said, adding the crew of 23 personnel, including 13 Indian nationals are safe and the vessel is proceeding to her next destination.

