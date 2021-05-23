INS Jalashwa brings largest consignment of medical oxygen to India

Indian Navy’s INS Jalashwa

NEW DELHI:

23 May 2021 15:02 IST

The consignment includes 300 metric tonne of liquid medical oxygen and more than 3,600 oxygen cylinders from Singapore and Brunei, according to the Navy

In the largest consignment of liquid medical oxygen to India, Navy’s INS Jalashwa brought 300 metric tonne of oxygen and more than 3,600 oxygen cylinders from Singapore and Brunei under the ongoing Operation Samudra Setu II, the Navy said on Sunday.

“The consignment includes 300 metric tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and more than 3,600 oxygen cylinders from Singapore and Brunei. COVID-19 medical equipment also includes ventilators and empty cryogenic containers,” a Navy spokesperson said. Another ship INS Trikand also brought 40 MT LMO from Qatar, he stated.

INS Trikand with two LMO containers of 20 MT each and 100 oxygen cylinders arrived at Mumbai. In the first week of May, the Navy, as part of Operation Samudra Setu II, had diverted nine warships mission deployed on the high seas to various ports in the region extending from Kuwait in the west to Singapore in the east to pick up emergency medical oxygen and other supplies.

