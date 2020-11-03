National

INS Airavat reaches Sudan with food aid to overcome effects of pandemic

PTI New Delhi 03 November 2020 10:55 IST
Updated: 03 November 2020 10:55 IST

Under Mission Sagar-II, INS Airavat will deliver food aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat reached Sudan on November 2 with 100 tonnes of food aid as a part of Mission Sagar-II, the Indian Navy said.

Under Mission Sagar-II, INS Airavat will deliver food aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mission Sagar-II follows the first Mission Sagar undertaken in May-June 2020, wherein India provided food and medicines to Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros.

Advertising
Advertising

“As part of ‘Mission Sagar-II’, INS Airavat entered Port Sudan on 02 November 2020. The government of India is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries to overcome natural calamities and COVID-19 pandemic, and towards the same INS Airavat is carrying a consignment of 100 tonnes of food aid for the people of Sudan,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

It said the mission is being done in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the Indian government.

Comments
More In National
foreign aid
Sudan
Read more...