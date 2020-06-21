National

INS Airavat leaves Male for Tuticorin with 198 Indians

File photo: INS Airavat

File photo: INS Airavat

All virus-related norms catered to on board, says Navy

Amphibious vessel INS Airavat set sail from Male in Maldives to Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu with 198 Indians on Sunday under the next phase of Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate citizens from overseas.

All virus-related social distancing norms have been catered to on board, the Navy said. The pasengers will be entrusted to the care of the State authorities. INS Airavat arrived in Port of Male on Saturday.

The Navy launched Operation Samudra Setu on May 8 to repatriate citizens stuck abroad due to the pandemic and since then Indian citizens have been evacuated from Maldives, Sri Lanka and Iran.

