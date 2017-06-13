National

Inquiry into M.P. firing

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday appointed a single-member commission to inquire into the police firing in Mandsaur, in which five persons were killed on June 6.

Retired High Court judge Justice J.K. Jain will chair this Commission of Inquiry.

“The commission headquarters will be at Indore and it will submit its report in three months,” a Public Relations department official said.

