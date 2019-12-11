Inner line permit regime extended to Manipur

The inner line permit (ILP) regime was extended to Manipur on Wednesday with President Ram Nath Kovind signing the order in this effect.
The decision comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Lok Sabha that the ILP would be extended to the northeastern State. A notification in this regard was issued by the Home Ministry.
Manipur is the fourth State after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable.
To visit the ILP-regime States, outsiders, including people from other States of the country, needs to take permission.
