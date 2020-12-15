INLD not to take part in civic polls

Gurugram

15 December 2020 04:21 IST

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general-secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday announced to boycott the election to various municipal bodies in Haryana slated later this month in protest against the “atrocities” being committed by the Union and State governments on the farmers.

Govt. criticised

Issuing a press statement at Chandigarh to this effect, Mr. Chautala said that it was “painful” and “condemnable” the way the farmers were being snubbed by the Bharatiya Janata Party government. He alleged that the Manohar Lal government robbed the farmers on the pretext of high moisture levels in crops and the Minimum Support Price.

Advertising

Advertising