Inland Vessels Bill will ensure safety of navigation, protect life: Minister

NEW DELHI

22 July 2021 20:28 IST

One of the key features is unified law for the country

The government on Thursday introduced the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha.

Newly appointed Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Bill will ensure safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo and prevent pollution.

One of the key features of the Bill is unified law for the country, instead of separate rules framed by the States. The certificate of registration granted under the proposed law will be deemed to be valid in all States and Union territories, and there will be no need to seek separate permissions from States.

The Bill provides for a central database for recording the details of the vessels and their crew on an electronic portal.

Currently, 4,000 km of inland waterways are operational in the country.