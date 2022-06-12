Ink thrown at rape victim in Delhi

Miscreants intimidated her to withdraw complaint, she says

A 23-year-old rape victim was attacked with ink by unidentified suspects who allegedly threatened her of taking back her complaint, here in Southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Saturday.

The woman had alleged in her complaint that she was raped by the son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi.

According to police, they received a PCR call on Saturday claiming that some miscreants have thrown something on a woman and have fled the spot. The woman later told the police that while she was walking with her mother near Kalindi Kunj Road, two boys threw something on her and fled away. Subsequently, she was examined at AIIMS Trauma Center.

"The blue liquid prima facie looks like ink. In the matter, a case under IPC sections pertaining to criminal intimidation, punishment for voluntarily causing hurt has been lodged and investigation is underway," said DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey. Officers said that CCTV footages are being scanned to identify the accused persons.

The woman had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police on May 8, where she had alleged that the accused, Rohit Joshi, had raped and assaulted her multiple times in Delhi and Jaipur. The incidents took place between January last year to April this year. The accused has been granted anticipatory bail by a Delhi court in connection with the case.