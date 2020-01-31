Injured Jamia student discharged from AIIMS

Jamia Millia Islamia student Shadab Farooq, who received a pellet injury on Thursday after a young man fired at him during an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest, was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science Trauma Centre at 6 a.m. on Friday.

“His parents came to get him,” said a hospital source.

The student was brought in with pellet injury on his left forearm. “The pellet has been removed and we decided to keep him under observation overnight,” the doctor added.