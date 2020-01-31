National

Injured Jamia student discharged from AIIMS

A man (face blurred as his being an adult could not be ascertained) brandishes a gun towards people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, near Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on January 30, 2020.

A man (face blurred as his being an adult could not be ascertained) brandishes a gun towards people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, near Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on January 30, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Shadab Farooq received a pellet injury on Thursday after a young man fired at him during an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest

Jamia Millia Islamia student Shadab Farooq, who received a pellet injury on Thursday after a young man fired at him during an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest, was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science Trauma Centre at 6 a.m. on Friday.

“His parents came to get him,” said a hospital source.

The student was brought in with pellet injury on his left forearm. “The pellet has been removed and we decided to keep him under observation overnight,” the doctor added.

 

