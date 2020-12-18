Injured Hizb militant dies in Srinagar hospital

A senior hospital official confirmed to The Hindu that Zaheer Abbas Lone died of his injuries.

The injured Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant, who was arrested after a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on December 17, died of his injuries in the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital here on December 18.

A senior hospital official confirmed to The Hindu that Zaheer Abbas Lone died of his injuries.

According to the police, Lone was arrested during an encounter that started in the intervening night of December 16-17 at a checkpoint at Sangam-Naina road near Gund Baba Khaleel, Anantnag.

“Two suspected persons riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop. However, the pillion opened fire, leading to a brief encounter, in which an active terrorist got injured. After receiving gunshot injuries, the terrorist was arrested by the joint party and shifted to a hospital for treatment,” a police spokesman said on December 17.