Initial assessment of merchant vessel Chem Pluto indicates a drone attack: Navy

December 26, 2023 02:13 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

Merchant vessel Chem Pluto that was hit by a projectile reached Mumbai on Monday and the preliminary assessment of the area of attack and the debris found on the ship by the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team point towards a drone attack, the Navy said.

“However, further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including type and amount of explosive used,” the Navy said in a statement. A joint investigation by various agencies has commenced on completion of the analysis by the Navy’s EOD.

‘Serious concern’

Pointing to the seriousness of the incident, an official with knowledge of the matter said the nature of attack was of serious concern and if the impact was elsewhere, it could have resulted in a huge explosion on the ship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vessel reached Mumbai and was anchored safely at outer anchorage off Mumbai at 3.30 p.m. for initial inspection. m.v. Chem Pluto, with 22 crew members — 21 Indians and one Vietnamese national — was located around 217 nautical miles from the Porbandar coast in the Arabian Sea when it was hit on Saturday.

The ship has been cleared for further operation by her company-in-charge at Mumbai. The ship is scheduled to undergo mandatory checks by the various inspecting authorities before undertaking ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of cargo, the Navy said. This is likely to be followed by docking and repairs of the damaged portion.

Meanwhile, both the Navy and the Coast Guard have stepped up patrolling in the general area.

Considering the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian Sea, the Navy has deployed guided missile destroyers INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata in various areas “to maintain a deterrent presence”, it stated.

Long-range maritime reconnaissance P8I aircraft are also being regularly tasked to maintain domain awareness.

In a series of attacks on commercial ships in the region from Houthi-held areas of Yemen on Saturday morning, the Gabon-flagged crude oil tanker m.v. Sai Baba, with Indian crew and heading to India, reported that it was hit by a one-way attack drone in the Southern Red Sea. No injuries were reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT