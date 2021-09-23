Infosys says some users continue to face difficulties, working to streamline I-T portal experience

New Delhi

23 September 2021

Infosys said it has engaged with over 1,200 taxpayers directly to understand their concerns about the new Income Tax e-filing portal better

The new Income Tax portal’s developer Infosys said on Thursday it is making ‘steady progress’ on resolving the glitches that have dogged the portal since its launch in early June but acknowledged that some users continue to face difficulties that it is seeking to resolve expeditiously.

In a statement issued eight days after the September 15 deadline set by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the firm to resolve all the problems plaguing the portal’s ‘current functionalities’, Infosys said there has been a steady increase in usage on the portal in the last few weeks, with ‘taxpayers’ concerns being progressively addressed’.

Ms. Sitharaman’s September 15 time limit was the latest in a series of interventions from the government to resolve the portal’s woes that made tax return filings and other routine transactions difficult for taxpayers. As reported by The Hindu earlier, tax practitioners had listed out multiple problems that persisted or had cropped up afresh on the eve of that deadline.

In September so far, on average, more than 15 lakh unique taxpayers have logged into the portal every day, and more than 1.5 crore returns have been filed to date, the firm said. Over 750 resources have been dedicated to ‘complete significant portions of work’ in tandem with the Income Tax Department, it added.

“Thus far, over 3 crore taxpayers have logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions. Even as the portal makes sustained progress with crores of taxpayers successfully performing transactions, the company acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience and is working expeditiously, in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, to further streamline end-user experience,” Infosys said.

Stating that it recognises ‘the ongoing challenges faced by some users’ and has engaged with over 1,200 taxpayers directly to understand their concerns better, Infosys asserted it is focused on rapidly resolving these challenges. The I-T portal team is also working with the chartered accountants' community 'to ensure that a comprehensive set of user scenarios are supported and thoroughly tested before deployment', it added.

Taxpayer services such as registering digital signatures, e-proceedings, and responding to notices and demands have now been enabled on the portal, the company said, along with the functionalities relating to legal heirs. The accounting community had flagged these challenges last week.

Over 16.6 lakh e-PANs have been allocated, 4.3 lakh digital signatures have been registered and over 3.44 lakh e-proceeding responses to notices have now been completed.

“Infosys takes pride in partnering with the Government of India and continues to work closely with various departments to accelerate the digital evolution of the country’s technology capabilities,” the statement said before sharing some numbers about the nature of transactions that have been completed.

“Over 85% of taxpayers who have filed their returns have also completed their e-verification, largely through Aadhaar OTP authentication. The portal is facilitating over 2.5 lakh returns filing on a daily basis and ITR 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are now available for filing,” it said, adding that a majority of the statutory forms have also been made available online.

“Several critical statutory forms like 15G, 15H, EQ1, 10A, 10E, 10IE, DTVSV, 15CA, 15CB, 35 as well as TDS Returns are being filed in large numbers. More than 11.5 lakh statutory forms and over 8 lakh TDS returns have already been filed,” Infosys revealed.