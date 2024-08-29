Inform the public of govt. works, Modi tells Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first ever full interaction with his Council of Ministers in his third term, deputed Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu to liaise with ministerial colleagues on their 100-day agenda and said that work in the government should go hand in hand with informing the public of this work.

“Reform, transform, perform and now inform,” was the message that Mr. Modi reportedly gave to his Ministers on Wednesday (August 28, 2024), when the full Council of Ministers met. While the first three parts of this message had been spoken about by the Prime Minister on multiple occasions, the part about informing the public is new, possibly reflecting new political realities following the mandate of the Lok Sabha polls. The Prime Minister urged that various avenues of communication need to be tapped on these matters.

Apart from deputing Mr. Mandaviya and Mr. Naidu for the 100-day agenda of the government, the meeting saw outgoing Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba making a presentation of the 73 decisions taken by the third iteration of the Modi government in the first 85 days of its existence. “We need to talk not just of the work, but also the pace of the work being done,” Mr. Modi said.

The meeting was held on the day the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) completed 10 years, and Mr. Modi reiterated that milestones attached to the previous NDA government’s programmes and achievements be celebrated. In this line, October 2, the 10th anniversary of the Swachch Bharat campaign for sanitation, will also be marked by the government.

During the meeting, two presentations — one on the Budget by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and another on Vikasit Bharat — were made.

These meetings with the full Council of Ministers were a regular feature in the last two governments of Mr. Modi, being held on a monthly basis and are continuing in his third term as well.

