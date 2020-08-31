Inform nation all ‘facts’ regarding border hostility with China: Congress

The Congress on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inform the nation all ‘facts’ regarding the border hostility with China and asked when the Narendra Modi government will ‘vacate’ Chinese troops from Indian soil.
“The sovereignty of India is being attacked every day, news of Chinese incursions are coming out every second day. Attempts are being made to threaten our identity and encroach our land. Where is the Modi government?” asked Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a video statement.
The Congress response came after the Army issued a statement that Chinese troops had carried out “provocative military movements to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake but the attempt was thwarted”.
“Our brave forces are protecting us without fear but where is the Prime Minister? When will he show his ‘red eyes’ to China and give a befitting reply to China. Where is the Defence Minister Rajnath Singhji?” he asked.
Build up of troops
The Congress spokesperson again flagged the issue of Chinese transgressions and build up of troops at multiple points: from Pangong Tso, Gogra and Galwan valley and Depsang plains in Ladakh to Lipu Lake in Uttarakhand to Doka La and Naku La pass in the Doklam plateau.
“Our demand is that the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister should come forward and make the country aware of the entire situation. Please tell us how long will it take to throw out the Chinese from our land. This is true patriotism,” Mr. Surjewala said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath