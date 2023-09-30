HamberMenu
Two infiltrators killed near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

“Two infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far. The operation is still in progress,” police said

September 30, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two infiltrators were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on September 30.

A police spokesman said based on an intelligence input provided by the Kupwara Police, a joint operation carried by Army and police in Kumkadiarea of Machal Sector.

“Two infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far. The operation is still in progress,” police said.

Two AK rifles, four magazine, 90 rounds, a pistol and a pouch and Pakistani currency were also recovered from the encounter site, the police said.

