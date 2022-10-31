Infiltrator killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

Army also arrests two militants, aboard a vehicle, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR
October 31, 2022 16:28 IST

Image for representation purpose only.

One unidentified militant was killed and two others were arrested in two separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir, security forces said on October 31.

The J&K police said one Pakistan militant, who had infiltrated into the Valley, got neutralised by the Army in the Keran Sector’s Jumagund area in Kupwara district on Oct. 31. The Keran Sector is closer to the Line of Control (LoC).

“A search operation in the area is still going on,” the police said.

The Army also arrested two militants, aboard a vehicle, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Based on an input received from the J&K Police, a joint mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) was established around 5:15 p.m. on October 30, 2022.

“Around 8:00 p.m., a vehicle was intercepted. The occupants tried to flee. However, they were apprehended,” the Army said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The arrested militants were identified as Gowher Manzoor and Aqib Hussain Nanda, both residents of Drabgam, Pulwama.

“Warlike stores were recovered from their possession. They have been handed over to the J&K police,” the Army said.

